STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $267,312.56 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.22. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

