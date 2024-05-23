STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $267,312.56 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.22. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

