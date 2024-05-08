Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $225.00 at HSBC

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $164.25. 3,478,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,033. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

