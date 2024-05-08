Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 18,789,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,948,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

