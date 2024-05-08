Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL remained flat at $161.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 852,550 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

