Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

