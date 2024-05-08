Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.70 EPS.
DIS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,005,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21.
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
