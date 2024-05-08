Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $4.26 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Equinix Stock Down 2.7 %

EQIX traded down $19.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.71. 875,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,941. Equinix has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $800.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

