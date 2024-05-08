Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $4.26 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Equinix Stock Down 2.7 %
EQIX traded down $19.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.71. 875,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,941. Equinix has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $800.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.10.
In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
