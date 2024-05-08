Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,772,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

