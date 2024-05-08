Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 309.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,671 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veralto were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $10,857,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

