National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 104,796 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,796 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,608,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 387,650 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

