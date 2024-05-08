Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 246.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of VALN stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.