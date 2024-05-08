Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.08. 624,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,099. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.12. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

