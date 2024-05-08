Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $162.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

