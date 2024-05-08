Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. 2,006,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.