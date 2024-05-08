Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.7%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.16 and last traded at $177.86. 1,020,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,507,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Boeing

The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 97.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 476,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,093,000 after buying an additional 235,847 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.