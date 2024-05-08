Jet Protocol Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $138,919.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175971 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $140,222.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

