Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.