Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
