Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

