Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.