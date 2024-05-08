Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.6 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

