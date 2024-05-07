Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 25,430 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,340. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

