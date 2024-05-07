MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 611 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Encompass Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 287,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

