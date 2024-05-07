Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,809. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

