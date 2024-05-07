MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,312,729. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %
PG traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 2,602,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.