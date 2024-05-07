1,640 Shares in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPV. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MPV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

