iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.79

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $104.49, with a volume of 117795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a market cap of $872.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

