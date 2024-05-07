iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.62

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 2276261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.