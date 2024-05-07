Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 566.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.24. The stock had a trading volume of 444,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.48 and a 200 day moving average of $312.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

