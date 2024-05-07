Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.84

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 77994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

