Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $24,783.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

