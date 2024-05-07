Analyzing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Intchains Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Intchains Group $11.58 million 44.32 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -214.50

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Intchains Group -31.11% -2.70% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Intchains Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

