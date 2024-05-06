Wrapped Everscale One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,560.51 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $49,560.51 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,896,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,110,856,555 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04068604 USD and is up 11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,591.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

