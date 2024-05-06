Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $45,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Victory Capital’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

