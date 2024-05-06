Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 164.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

