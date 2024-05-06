TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,883 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD remained flat at $59.71 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,558. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

