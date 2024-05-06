Stephens Initiates Coverage on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

