Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ WEST opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at about $36,640,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,416,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

