Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.