Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys Stock Down 4.5 %
Agilysys stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.