Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys Stock Down 4.5 %

Agilysys stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

