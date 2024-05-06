Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
