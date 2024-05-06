Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.80 on Monday, hitting C$40.25. 42,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.