Robert W. Baird Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $245.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.18. The stock had a trading volume of 433,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.