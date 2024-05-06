Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 247,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,537,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,599,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

PLTR opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 259.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

