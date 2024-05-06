Sapient Capital LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $202.78 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

