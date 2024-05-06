M&T Bank Corp Has $11.24 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $202.31 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.