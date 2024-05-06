Orion (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com raised Orion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Orion Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

