Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $185.00 at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $8,340,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 614,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 304,413 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

