FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.55. 1,942,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

