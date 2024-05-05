Truist Financial Cuts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $65.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE ELS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 1,451,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.