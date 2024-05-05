EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $311.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $331.00 to $311.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.60.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.12. 347,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,671. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.39. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

