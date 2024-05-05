Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

